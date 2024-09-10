Council’s involvement with the Indigenous industry creates a cocooned world where the elites reinforce each other’s views of the world. Together, they create new cultural norms, which serve them both well. As the council does this, it drifts further away from the everyday residents it represents or should represent.

Click image for full PDF report, or head to Close the Gap Research

I am presenting above mentioned report for discernment, especially in light of my coverage of the division created in the Adelaide Hills Council regarding the date change for Australia Day ceremonies in other Substack articles .

