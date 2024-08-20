Mayo, what's your thoughts on killing babies?

Apologies for the quality of the video, Images further down.

Here is Senator Babet’s media release

Thank you to these brave and courageous Senators for standing up for the life of distinctly new humans with their own soul and DNA 🙏

Those who voted in favor of Senator Babet’s motion.

These are the Senators who would allow babies to die, cold and alone. Shame

Those who voted against Senator Babet’s motion, the usual suspects.

Here is Courageous Queensland midwife Louise Adsett

A Never Before Seen Look At Human Life In The Womb | Baby Olivia

