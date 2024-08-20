Playback speed
Mayo, what's your thoughts on killing babies?

Dig deep, I believe your humanity is still down there!!
Mark Neugebauer
Aug 20, 2024
Transcript

Apologies for the quality of the video, Images further down.

Here is Senator Babet’s media release

Thank you to these brave and courageous Senators for standing up for the life of distinctly new humans with their own soul and DNA 🙏

Those who voted in favor of Senator Babet’s motion.

These are the Senators who would allow babies to die, cold and alone. Shame

Those who voted against Senator Babet’s motion, the usual suspects.

May be an image of 23 people and text
May be an image of 19 people and text

Here is Courageous Queensland midwife Louise Adsett

A Never Before Seen Look At Human Life In The Womb | Baby Olivia

