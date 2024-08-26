Playback speed
Share post
A catch up with Michael Arbon - Social and political issues.

Babies Born Alive Urgency Motion, Tickle v Giggle, C19 Commission of Inquiry, New Liberal Leader, Mayo Numbers, Where to from here.
Mark Neugebauer
Aug 26, 2024
Transcript

For our previous chat see here 👇

#1 Michael Arbon: President Flag on the Hill (FotH) South Australia

#1 Michael Arbon: President Flag on the Hill (FotH) South Australia

Mark Neugebauer
·
Aug 9
Read full story

Below are links from our discussion

  • Senator Babet’s urgency motion regarding babies born alive after their attempted murder.

  • Tickel v Giggle – where a judge ruled that there was indirect discrimination by Sall Grover the CEO of Giggle For Girls app against Roxanne Tickle who is a biological male but now identifies as a woman.

