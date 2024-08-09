Michael Arbon is a husband and father who grew up on the farm in the west coast of South Australia. He runs his own finance business, assists Senator Ralph Babet in an advisory position, and more recently is in the role of President for Flag on the hill (FotH) which as a community group set up to look at initiatives to unite and support various other South Australian community groups to affect change.
#1 Michael Arbon: President Flag on the Hill (FotH) South Australia
FOTH, Politics, Finance, Faith
Aug 09, 2024
