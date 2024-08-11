The story of South Australia's most dangerous woman. WE MUST NEVER FORGET

Mariya will be back in court on September 20 at 10:15am in the Supreme Court of South Australia as she calls police and magistrates to account for :

False arrest and imprisonment (two weeks in the highest security prison),

2½ years of malicious police targeting, and

prosecutions without evidence for any of the charges.

If we want to change the future, we MUST NEVER forget the past.

Candidates for future federal and state elections must answer questions relating to one of the biggest government over reach of our time, and what will they do to prevent the human rights violations committed during this time happening again.

I’m not going to make this forum just about COVID, but it’s no secret that I also pushed back on government over reach, including being terminated from employment for the first time in in my 35 year working life for refusing a medical procedure which was part of the worlds biggest clinical trials ever. For those who are interested, here is a list of my correspondence to bureaucrats and politicians, including Mayo Federal Member Sharkie and Mawson State Member Bignel - COVID 19 Correspondence

And this was my last one

